High School Hoops Plus Cowboys Advance In NFL Playoffs In Today’s Sports Update

In district basketball Friday night Prairiland swept Cooper as the girls won 44-14 while the boys won 63-57.

The North Lamar Pantherettes opened district with a 56-33 loss to Pleasant Grove.

In Non-District action the North Lamar Panthers defeated Anna 42-35.

Other scores –

Boys

McKinney North 44 Mt Pleasant 40 (will host PG tonight)

Mt Vernon 51 Winnsboro 41

Commerce 77 Chapel Hill 21

Daingerfield 53 Elysian Fields 47

Tatum 60 Hughes Springs 39

Girls

Chapel Hill 86 Commerce 29

Daingerfield 46 Elysian Fields 44

Tatum 70 Hughes Springs 53

Tuesday night High School Basketball:

Greenville at Mt Pleasant (girls only)

Chisum at Chapel Hill (boys and girls)

Daingerfield at Ore city (boys and girls)

Hughes Springs at Jefferson (boys and girls)

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team defeated Cameron University 86-67 on Saturday afternoon.

The win is the fifth consecutive for the Lions. All five of the wins in the current streak have been by double-figures, tying a program record for most consecutive double-digit wins.

The Commerce men’s basketball team defeated also Cameron by a score of 97-80. The Lions held a one-point lead at the half but went off in the second half to get the win.

The Dallas Cowboys are the only home team to advance from the wild card weekend as they took care of Seattle 24-22. Zeke Elliott finished the game with 137 yards on the ground. While Dak Prescott had 226 in the air.

Thanks to the craziest ending to a football game you will ever see in Chicago, the Cowboys will play at the Los Angeles Rams Saturday night. Philadelphia beat Chicago in Sunday’s late game, 16-15 after the Bears’ Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal to win it, with ten seconds left in the game.

Saturday, the Texans were dominated by Indianapolis who eliminated them from the playoffs with a 21-7 win. The Colts now travel to Kansas City. Also, yesterday, it was a defensive battle as the LA Chargers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 23-17. They will now head to New England next Sunday to face the Patriots at 12:05 pm.

Tonight is the college football national championship game. Number one Alabama and number two Clemson will play at Levi’s stadium in Santa Clara California. Since 2009, Alabama has won five national championships. Kickoff is at 7:00 pm.

Three-time Pro Bowler DeMarco Murray is returning to football, this time as an assistant at the University of Arizona. The Wildcats announced that Murray will join Kevin Sumlin’s staff as running backs coach. Murray retired from the NFL in July, concluding a seven-year career that saw him lead the AFC in rushing in 2016 with the Titans. He also had stints with the Cowboys and Eagles, and he served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports this season. Murray turns 31 next month.

Former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields visited Ohio State this past weekend and he plans on joining the Buckeyes and enrolling in classes at OSU this week. Last month sources said Fields was leaning toward transferring to Ohio State, after deciding to leave Georgia, where sophomore Jake Fromm is entrenched as the starting quarterback.