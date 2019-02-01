High School Hoops Plus Cowboys Get New OC In Today’s Sports Update

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

In their makeup game from Tuesday night, the Prairiland Patriots went on the road and defeated Cooper 53-45. Tonight they’ll be in action again as the Quality Care ER game of the week features Commerce at Prairiland at 7:30 on Mix 107.7.

The girls also play each other in Pattonville tonight. Other area games include Paris High traveling to Pittsburg. North Lamar will be Texarkana to face Liberty Eylau. Chisum hosts Chapel Hill. Cooper is at Winnsboro. McLeod at Rivercrest. Detroit travels to Clarksville and Roxton is at Ector.

The Dallas Cowboys have made it official. Kellen Moore has been named the new offensive coordinator. Jon Kitna will take over as the team’s quarterbacks coach. They are also not expected to extend head coach Jason Garrett’s contract this offseason, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Garrett will now enter the final year of his contract in 2019.

A blockbuster trade in the NBA involving the Mavericks saw seven players swap teams. The New York Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas in exchange for Dennis Smith, Jr., DeAndre Jordan, and Wesley Matthews. The Mavericks also receive Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, and Trey Burke. The Knicks will receive a 2021 unprotected first-round pick along with a 2023 protected first-round pick. On the court, the Mavs lost to Detroit 93-89. Despite the depleted roster because of the trade, Dallas has their chances but couldn’t pull out the win.