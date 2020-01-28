High School Hoops Plus Mavs and Stars Win

Tonight at North Lamar the Pantherettes and Panthers will both host Pleasant Grove in district basketball. The Lady Hawks come in undefeated in district while both the PG and North Lamar boys have one win each.

In other area action Prairiland hosts Winnsboro. Cooper is at Chisum. Rivercrest and Clarksville play in Bogata. Honey Grove hosts Celeste and Detroit travels to Maud.

Due to a conflict, Texas High’s Lady Soccer canceled the Paris Lady Wildcat game for tonight.

On Saturday (Feb 1), you can support both Paris and North Lamar baseball at the same time by attending a chili supper. It is Paris’ annual chili supper fundraiser at Paris’ school cafeteria for $6 at the door and includes dessert and drink.

The next Athletic Director-Head Football Coach for the Gilmer Buckeyes is Alan Metzel. Metzel has been with Gilmer ISD for 17 years after Harmony, Union Grove, and Pine Tree.

This week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll has the following local teams ranked;

GIRLS

5A

No. 10 Royse City 22-5

3A

No. 1 Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant 24-2

No. 11 Edgewood 23-5

No. 12 Mineola 22-7

No. 13 Pottsboro 21-6

No. 17 Winnsboro 20-7

No. 18 Bells 22-5

No. 19 Howe 21-5

2A

No. 25 Hawkins 24-1

1A

No. 2 Dodd City 25-4

No. 13 Saltillo 24-7

BOYS

5A

No. 9 Sulphur Springs 20-7

No. 25 Greenville 25-5

4A

No. 22 Paris 21-8

3A

No. 14 Atlanta 22-4

No. 22 Commerce 18-9

No. 23 Mineola 17-7

2A

No. 8 McLeod 25-2

No. 12 Clarksville 15-9

1A

No. 18 Saltillo 23-4

The University Interscholastic League recognized 15 of the best UIL sponsors in Texas as the 2019 UIL Sponsor Excellence Award winners. Locally, Josh Gibson, of Texarkana Pleasant Grove, for six years, received one of the honors. Gibson has led its athletic program to a school record in points and final standings in the UIL Lone Star Cup. In four of the last five seasons, 100 percent of boys and girls teams have made the playoffs. As a football coach, Gibson has guided his team to two-straight state championship games, winning the title in 2017. A panel of judges in the areas of academics, athletics, and music from nominations submitted by school principals and Superintendents across the state selected the winners.

Hallsville’s No. 2 Boys’ Varsity Golf Team placed first in the Spring Hill Invitational at Wood Hollow Golf Course Monday.

Mt Pleasant added a home soccer game Friday (Feb 7) with Tatum.

Luka Doncic had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-97 Monday night in Oklahoma City. When the game started following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant, the Mavericks took an 8-second violation in honor of the number Bryant wore to start his NBA career. The Thunder then took a 24-second shot clock violation in honor of the number Bryant wore later. The Mavericks host Phoenix tonight at the AAC.

Jamie Benn knocked down the puck, quickly turned and didn’t have to go far to score the winning goal for the Dallas Stars in overtime.

Benn scored 2:07 into the extra period after first deflecting a pass by Brayden Point, before putting a backhander past All-Star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, as Dallas beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Monday night. Dallas will host Toronto tomorrow night.

NBA

Chicago Bulls 110 – San Antonio Spurs 109

Houston Rockets 126 – Utah Jazz 117

You are aware that Patrick Mahomes is from Whitehouse and is in the Super Bowl with the Chiefs. There is another one in the big game from East Texas. Jeffrey Wilson Jr, a running back with the 49ers, and he grew up in Elkhart. After an All-State high school career, Wilson went to the University of North Texas and then the NFL.

DIXIE

Dixie Youth handed out awards to franchises that have been in the program the longest. Receiving their 20th year award are Lamar County and Diana. Winnsboro received 25 years. Paris Optimist and Commerce have been in for 30 while Fannin County and Omaha-Naples joined 35 years ago. Daingerfield, Red River and White Oak received 40 year recognition out of 27 towns that were honored in Dixie Youth Baseball last weekend.