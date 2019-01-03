High School Hoops Plus Mavs Win Big in Today’s Sports Update

In afternoon basketball Wednesday afternoon the North Lamar Panthers defeated the Prairiland Patriots 57-39. Prairiland will resume district play Friday night against cooper while North Lamar will be at Anna.

Today, the Paris wildcats will travel to Waxahachie Life for an non District game.

Also…

Mt. Pleasant at N. McKinney—Boys

Lindale at Mt Pleasant—Girls

Commerce at Chapel Hill—Boys and Girls

Elysian Fields at Daingerfield—Boys and Girls

Hughes Springs at Tatum—Boys and Girls

On the Ice last night, the Dallas Stars defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-4. Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen both scored two goals for the Stars.

The one bad spot for the Stars last is that Jamie Benn had to leave the game in the second period with an upper body injury and he did not return.

Before the game, it was announced that the 19 year old rookie Heiskanen was selected to the NHL all star game.

On the hardwood last night in Charlotte the Dallas Mavericks thumped the Hornets 122-84 to give Dallas it’s first road win in over a month. Dallas held a 47-point advantage midway through the fourth qtr.

The Mavericks hit ten three-pointers in the first quarter to break the game open. Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic both finished with 18 points to lead the team.

New Miami coach Manny Diaz has fired the entire offensive staff and strength and conditioning coach Gus Felder, he said during his introductory press conference on Wednesday. Diaz, hired on Sunday after 18 days as Temple head coach, said letting go of Thomas Brown, Jon Richt, Todd Hartley, Stacy Searels, Ron Dugans and Felder was one of the hardest decisions he had to make. But he felt it was necessary to get Miami moving in the right direction on offense.

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown announced Wednesday that he is entering the NFL draft. Brown finished his junior year with 75 receptions, 1,318 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on the way to earning ESPN All-America honors.

NFL television ratings rose by 5 percent in 2018 compared with the 2017 season, according to figures released Wednesday by the league.The uptick partially stemmed two years of ratings slides for the NFL, part of a decrease throughout the television industry. The average game in 2018 drew 15.8 million viewers, compared with 14.9 million in 2017. That number was 16.5 million for the 2016 season and 17.9 million in 2015.

“Mean” Gene Okerlund, the iconic WWE backstage interviewer who played a role in some of the biggest moments in pro wrestling history, has died, the WWE announced Wednesday. He was 76. Okerlund stood next to the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Randy “Macho Man” Savage, Andre the Giant, the Ultimate Warrior and many others from the mid- to late-1980s and teed up the stars of that era to deliver some of their most memorable promos. In the mid-1990s, Okerlund moved to rival WCW and stood in the ring as garbage rained down upon Hogan as he formed the NWO.

In the NFL, both Texas teams will play Saturday in Wild Card Weekend. First at 3:35pm, the Houston Texans will host the Colts. Then, at 7:15pm the Dallas Cowboys will host Seattle.