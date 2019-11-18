High School Playoffs Plus Cowboys Oultast Lions in Today’s Sports Update

On Friday night the Rivercrest Rebels knocked of Tom Bean 74-30. The 74 points is the most ever in a game by the Rebels. They also racked up a record 663 total yards on offense. Rivercrest will play De León this Friday at 7:30 at the Grand Prairie Gopher Bowl at 7:30.

In other Bi-District action the Honey Grove Warriors defeated Trenton 56-12. The Warriors scored touchdowns on all 7 possessions and had 490 total yards in the game. Honey Grove will play Crawford this Friday night at 8pm on Mix 107-7 in Forney.

The Detroit Eagles are moving on to the Area round after knocking off Tioga 66-42. Detroit will play Mart this Friday at 7pm at E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.

The Paris Wildcats season is over after losing to Alvarado 35-28.

The Prairiland Lady Patriots fell in the regional semifinals of the volleyball tournament Friday night. Van Alstyne won the match in four sets.

Texas A&M Commerce will host the Lone Star Conference volleyball tournament this weekend. Four quarterfinal matchups will be played on Thursday starting at 12 noon. The semifinals will be on Friday with the finals happening Saturday afternoon.

For the fifth consecutive season, Texas A&M University-Commerce is headed to the NCAA Division II Playoffs. The Lions have officially received an NCAA Division II Playoff bid, and will head to Tarleton for a rematch of the regular season matchup. This is the second consecutive year these two schools will meet in the playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys took care of business in Detroit yesterday as they won 35-27. Dak Prescott has a phenomenal game as he finished 29 of 46 with 444 yards and 3 TD. Dallas travels to New England this Sunday to face the 9-1 Patriots.

Friday night Playoff Football Results

Gladewater 32 Hughes Springs 0

Daingerfield 18 Anderson Shiro 0

Alvarado 35 Paris 28

Honey Grove 56 Trenton 12

Paul Pewitt 41 Corrigan-Camden 21

Winnsboro 47 Hooks 28

Bells 36 Winona 32

(Saturday) Sabine 20 Mt Vernon 14

This week’s playoff schedule

Daingerfield vs Blue Ridge—Friday 7:30pm at Sulphur Springs

Paul Pewitt vs Harmony—Friday 7:30pm at Lobo Stadium

Winnsboro vs Madison—Friday 7:30pm at Greenville

Honey Grove vs Crawford—Friday 8pm at Forney

The Houston Texans were demolished by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, 41-7. Jackson became the first Ravens player to have multiple four-TD games. Houston will play the Colts Thursday night.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the remainder of this season after suffering a dislocated right hip with a posterior wall fracture Saturday in the 38-7 win over Mississippi State. Medical officials are continuing to evaluate his injury. Tagovailoa was injured with three minutes remaining before halftime when he was brought down by two Bulldogs defenders while rolling to his left on a third-down play. He also suffered a bloody nose.

In the AP College Football poll not too much changed. LSU is #1, Ohio State is #2, Clemson is 3rd, Georgia moves past Alabama to 4th, the Tide is 5th, Oregon is at #6, Utah #7, Oklahoma is 8th, Penn State 9th and Florida is #10. Baylor Drops to 13th, SMU is 21st and Texas A&M is 24th. The Aggies play Georgia Saturday in Athens, GA at 2:30pm. The CFP ranking will be released Tuesday night.

Kyle Busch emerged from the Joe Gibbs Racing juggernaut as NASCAR’s latest champion, winning his second Cup title Sunday after two teammates were slowed by pit-road gaffes. Busch won the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway to snap a 21-race losing streak and beat Gibbs teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., as well as rival Kevin Harvick, for the Cup. Busch won the 2015 title and joins seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson as the only active drivers with multiple titles