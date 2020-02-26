High School Playoffs Plus Stars Finish Road Trip with a Win in Today’s Sports Update

That was Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed after his team defeated Cumberland Academy 67-40 in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. Trae Johnson led Paris with 16 points. Trevon Dennis added 12. Jameon Mitchell 11 points and Jaelyn Lee 10.
Paris will play Van in the Area Round with location and date yet to be determined. That game will be broadcast on 101.9 KBUS.
Also last night the Rivercrest Rebels took down Hawkins 64-42. Devon Womack led the team with 15 points. Rivercrest will play Wolfe City in the next round.
Clarksville beat Union Grove 83-51 in their Bi-District matchup. They will play Martins Mill in the next round.
The Chisum boy’s lost to Atlanta 59-34. And the Clarksville girls lost their Regional Quarterfinal game with Hawkins 55-48.
In softball last night the Prairiland Lady Patriots defeated Genoa Ark 10-1. Kristen Bridges went 2-4 with 2 RBI. Kyndal Yaross also had 2 RBI. McKenna Guest pitched 3 innings with 6 Strikeouts. Grace Unruh pitched the last 4 innings adding 7 more strikeouts.
The North Lamar Panthers baseball team will be in Texarkana tonight to face Texas High.
And the Dallas Stars got a goal from Tyler Seguin less than a minute into the game last night against Carolina. The Stars would go on to win the game 4-1.
The Dallas Mavericks are on the road tonight as they face the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder 124 – Chicago Bulls 122
New Orleans Pelicans – LA Lakers
NHL
Dallas Stars 4 – Carolina Hurricanes 1
LSC
The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team changed its schedule. The Lions’ doubleheader against Texas Woman’s on today (Feb 26) now begins at 3:00 pm.
The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the sixth-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Poll. The Lions are also ranked 4th in this week’s Division II Sports Information Directors of America Poll.
REGION XIV
Due to poor field conditions, Northeast Eagles travel to Angelina Thursday (Feb 27) for their game at 4:00 pm. They are now home Saturday (Feb 29) for a doubleheader with a 2:00 pm start.
HIGH SCHOOL
UIL
The District Assignment Appeals Committee of the University Interscholastic League heard 11 appeals regarding reclassification and realignment Tuesday. The committee composed of UIL Legislative Council members, heard testimony from all interested parties regarding each. The committee granted an appeal from Saginaw (BB/VB) to move from Conference 5A District 6 to Conference 5A District 7. The District Assignment Appeals Committee voted to deny requests from Dallardsville Big Sandy (BB), Georgetown Gateway (BB/VB), Geronimo Navarro (FB), Kennedale (BB/VB), Lake Worth (FB), Louise (VB), Pottsboro (FB), Shepherd (FB), South San Antonio (BB/FB/VB), and Wimberley (FB).
BASKETBALL
GIRLS
5A
Lone Star 41 – Denison 33
Midlothian 42 – Jacksonville 38
4A
Dallas Lincoln 59 – Aubrey 44
Pleasant Grove 46 – Bullard 43
3A
Mineola 49 – Bells 35
Winnsboro 66 – Daingerfield 35
Howe 43 – Edgewood 33
Chapel Hill MP 58 – Prairiland 41
2A
Hawkins 55 – Clarksville 48
Martin’s Mill 71 – Union Grove 39
1A
Saltillo 51 – Slidell 43
Dodd City 80 – Sulphur Bluff 41
BOYS
5A
Nacogdoches 51 – Lindale 46
Mt Pleasant 52 – Whitehouse 43
Midlothian 43 – Mesquite Poteet 31
Sulphur Springs 78 – Lufkin 55
Texas High 57 – Marshall 55
4A
Henderson 60 – North Lamar 45
Caddo Mills 48 – Brownsboro 46
Paris 67 – Cumberland Academy 40
Van 64 – Community 52
Quinlan Ford 43 – Canton 38 – 1st time in over a decade
Kilgore 42 – Liberty-Eylau 39
Chapel Hill TY 66 – Pleasant Grove 53 OT
3A
Mineola 80 – Gateway Charter 65
Madison 105 – Alba Golden 65
Hooks 59 – Winnsboro 47
Arp 74 – Waskom 50
Jefferson 54 – White Oak 33
Mt Vernon 38 – DeKalb 32
Rains vs. A+ Academy at Wills Point Tue 8:00 pm
Atlanta 59 – Chisum 34
Commerce 93 – New Boston 56
Troop 39 – Daingerfield 37
Tatum 64 – Sabine 49
2A
Big Sandy 56 – Linden Kildare 48
Bland 61 – Como Pickton 52
Celeste 43 – North Hopkins 38
Martin’s Mill 87 – Trenton 8
Clarksville 83 – Union Grove 51
Wolfe City 100 – Boles 50
Rivercrest 64 – Hawkins 42
1A
Dodd City 56 – Sulphur Bluff 46
Avery 66 – Miller Grove 62 OT