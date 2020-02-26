High School Playoffs Plus Stars Finish Road Trip with a Win in Today’s Sports Update

That was Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed after his team defeated Cumberland Academy 67-40 in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. Trae Johnson led Paris with 16 points. Trevon Dennis added 12. Jameon Mitchell 11 points and Jaelyn Lee 10.

Paris will play Van in the Area Round with location and date yet to be determined. That game will be broadcast on 101.9 KBUS.

Also last night the Rivercrest Rebels took down Hawkins 64-42. Devon Womack led the team with 15 points. Rivercrest will play Wolfe City in the next round.

Clarksville beat Union Grove 83-51 in their Bi-District matchup. They will play Martins Mill in the next round.

The Chisum boy’s lost to Atlanta 59-34. And the Clarksville girls lost their Regional Quarterfinal game with Hawkins 55-48.

In softball last night the Prairiland Lady Patriots defeated Genoa Ark 10-1. Kristen Bridges went 2-4 with 2 RBI. Kyndal Yaross also had 2 RBI. McKenna Guest pitched 3 innings with 6 Strikeouts. Grace Unruh pitched the last 4 innings adding 7 more strikeouts.

The North Lamar Panthers baseball team will be in Texarkana tonight to face Texas High.

And the Dallas Stars got a goal from Tyler Seguin less than a minute into the game last night against Carolina. The Stars would go on to win the game 4-1.

The Dallas Mavericks are on the road tonight as they face the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder 124 – Chicago Bulls 122

New Orleans Pelicans – LA Lakers

NHL

Dallas Stars 4 – Carolina Hurricanes 1

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team changed its schedule. The Lions’ doubleheader against Texas Woman’s on today (Feb 26) now begins at 3:00 pm.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the sixth-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Poll. The Lions are also ranked 4th in this week’s Division II Sports Information Directors of America Poll.

REGION XIV

Due to poor field conditions, Northeast Eagles travel to Angelina Thursday (Feb 27) for their game at 4:00 pm. They are now home Saturday (Feb 29) for a doubleheader with a 2:00 pm start.

HIGH SCHOOL

UIL

The District Assignment Appeals Committee of the University Interscholastic League heard 11 appeals regarding reclassification and realignment Tuesday. The committee composed of UIL Legislative Council members, heard testimony from all interested parties regarding each. The committee granted an appeal from Saginaw (BB/VB) to move from Conference 5A District 6 to Conference 5A District 7. The District Assignment Appeals Committee voted to deny requests from Dallardsville Big Sandy (BB), Georgetown Gateway (BB/VB), Geronimo Navarro (FB), Kennedale (BB/VB), Lake Worth (FB), Louise (VB), Pottsboro (FB), Shepherd (FB), South San Antonio (BB/FB/VB), and Wimberley (FB).

BASKETBALL

GIRLS

5A

Lone Star 41 – Denison 33

Midlothian 42 – Jacksonville 38

4A

Dallas Lincoln 59 – Aubrey 44

Pleasant Grove 46 – Bullard 43

3A

Mineola 49 – Bells 35

Winnsboro 66 – Daingerfield 35

Howe 43 – Edgewood 33

Chapel Hill MP 58 – Prairiland 41

2A

Hawkins 55 – Clarksville 48

Martin’s Mill 71 – Union Grove 39

1A

Saltillo 51 – Slidell 43

Dodd City 80 – Sulphur Bluff 41

BOYS

5A

Nacogdoches 51 – Lindale 46

Mt Pleasant 52 – Whitehouse 43

Midlothian 43 – Mesquite Poteet 31

Sulphur Springs 78 – Lufkin 55

Texas High 57 – Marshall 55

4A

Henderson 60 – North Lamar 45

Caddo Mills 48 – Brownsboro 46

Paris 67 – Cumberland Academy 40

Van 64 – Community 52

Quinlan Ford 43 – Canton 38 – 1st time in over a decade

Kilgore 42 – Liberty-Eylau 39

Chapel Hill TY 66 – Pleasant Grove 53 OT

3A

Mineola 80 – Gateway Charter 65

Madison 105 – Alba Golden 65

Hooks 59 – Winnsboro 47

Arp 74 – Waskom 50

Jefferson 54 – White Oak 33

Mt Vernon 38 – DeKalb 32

Rains vs. A+ Academy at Wills Point Tue 8:00 pm

Atlanta 59 – Chisum 34

Commerce 93 – New Boston 56

Troop 39 – Daingerfield 37

Tatum 64 – Sabine 49

2A

Big Sandy 56 – Linden Kildare 48

Bland 61 – Como Pickton 52

Celeste 43 – North Hopkins 38

Martin’s Mill 87 – Trenton 8

Clarksville 83 – Union Grove 51

Wolfe City 100 – Boles 50

Rivercrest 64 – Hawkins 42

1A

Dodd City 56 – Sulphur Bluff 46

Avery 66 – Miller Grove 62 OT