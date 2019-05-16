High School Playoffs Resume Plus Rangers Cruise to Win in Today’s Sports Update

Tonight on Mix 107-7, the North Lamar Pantherettes will play game one of their regional semifinal series with Melissa. That game will me played in Melissa with the pregame at 5:50. First pitch is set for 6pm.

Game two will be tomorrow at NL at 6pm. With game 3 to be played Saturday at 11am in Royce City if necessary.

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs will face Rains in a best of 3 semi-final series starting tonight at 6pm. Game 2 will be Friday at 6pm, with game 3 Saturday at 2pm, if necessary. All games will be played at Whitehouse, and broadcast on STAR 96.9 and on line at east texasradio.com.

In baseball, the Rivercrest Rebels will take on Linden Kildare in the quarter-final round. Game 1 and 2 will be Friday night at NTCC in Mt Pleasant beginning at 5:00 pm. Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday at 7:00 pm also at NTCC. The series will be broadcast on Twitter. Game 1 and 2 will be Friday night beginning at 5pm. You can listen to the game by visiting twitter.com/rrvsports

Union Hill has also made it to the next round in the baseball Regional semi-finals. They will play LaRue LaPoyer at Grand Saline. Game 1 is this afternoon at 5pm, Game 2 is Friday at 5:30pm, with Game 3 to follow, if necessary.

Ronald Guzman and Willie Calhoun each hit a two-run homer, and the Texas Rangers cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. Texas and Kansas City will play the rubber match of their series today at 12:15 on 1490am and 96.3fm. Pregame is at 11:30

The Frisco RoughRiders fell 5-0 to Corpus Christi in the series finale Wednesday night at Whataburger Field. Brendon Davis had the only Riders hit. He also drew one of the club’s five walks. Corpus Christi scored four of its runs between the third and fourth innings to stake an early lead and claim the series victory.

The San Jose Sharks took a 2-1 series lead in the NHL’s Western Conference Finals after a controversial overtime goal. Game four is Friday night.

In a stunning move, the New York Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan on Wednesday. Coach Adam Gase will be the interim general manager while an immediate search begins for a replacement, CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. The Jets also fired vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger.

Gary and Mary West, the owners of Maximum Security, filed a lawsuit late Tuesday over the disqualification of their horse after he crossed the line first at the 145th Kentucky Derby earlier this month. The Wests sued the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, its members, staff and stewards who disqualified Maximum Security for interference. The federal lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Frankfort, Kentucky, and seeks to have the decision reversed and the original finish order reinstated