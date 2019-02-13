High School Roundball Playoffs in Today’s Sports Update

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com (What a shot!)

On the hardwood last night The North Lamar Pantherettes season comes to an end as heard on Mix 107.7’s Quality Care ER game of the week. North Lamar fell to Bullard 67-30. Bullard’s Erin Berry knocked down ten 3-pointers, none of them coming in the first half. Madelyn Clark led North Lamar with 9 points.

The Paris Wildcats defeated North Lamar 60-35 to finish off the undefeated district season. Paris’ Jameon Mitchell led the way with 14 points. Cameron Jones finished 13. Alec Asay led NL with 11.

Now that the regular season is over the playoff matchups are set. Paris will play Gilmer Tuesday in Sulpher Springs. Prairiland will play Hooks Tuesday at Rivercrest. While North Lamar will play Kilgore. Date and time to be determined.

Girls Playoff Basketball

Atlanta 35 Mt Vernon 32

Daingerfield 69 White Oak 53 (will face New Boston in the next round)

Boys Tuesday Basketball

Mt Pleasant 72 Greenville 59

Tatum 66 Daingerfield 29

Mt Vernon 57 Chisum 39

Hughes Springs 53 Ore City 51

The North Lamar softball team lost to Bealls last night 5-4. Bealls came back from a 4-1 deficit in the 6th to win the game.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team lost 65-59 to Tarleton State. After falling behind by 19 entering the fourth, the Lions cut the lead to just four points but could not close the gap. The loss brings the Lions to 15-8 and 10-5 in the Lone Star Conference.

The Dallas Stars got back in the win column with a 3-0 shutout over the Florida Panthers. Anton Khudobin had 30 saves in the win. Tyler Seguin finished with two goals and an assist.

The Houston Texans released veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on Tuesday. The impending roster move was first reported by NFL Network. Thomas, 31, suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in December. He is due to a non-guaranteed $14-million salary in 2019. Thomas was acquired by the Texans from the Broncos before last year’s trading deadline. The four-time Pro Bowl selection caught 23 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns in seven games after the trade.

Antonio Brown has officially requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The news of Brown’s trade request comes right after the star wide receiver tweeted a farewell to the Steelers and their fans, saying it is “time to move on and forward.” Brown, 30, has been the subject of widespread trade speculation after he failed to show up to work the day before the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown was also found guilty of reckless driving after failing to show up for his court proceeding Tuesday. Police cited Brown Nov. 8 for allegedly driving a black Porsche more than 100 miles per hour through Ross Township, Pennsylvania.

Carolina Panthers fullback Alex Armah didn’t wrestle in high school or college, but he knew enough from watching television and defending himself against siblings to recently detained a man trying to break into his car. The suspect, 32-year-old Daniel Cagle, was arrested by Charlotte Mecklenburg police on charges of attempted theft into a motor vehicle, according to the official report.