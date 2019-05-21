High School Schedule Update Plus Rangers and Riders Win in Today’s Sports Update

The North Lamar Pantherettes Regional Final game will be on Mix 107-7 this Thursday night. Pregame at 6:50. First pitch at 7pm.

Other area teams in the regional finals include Dodd City who will face Gorman. Honey Grove is also in the regional final. They will face Crawford.

Tyler Phillips delivered a quality start in his Dr Pepper Ballpark debut but the Frisco Rough Riders were tripped up by Midland 2-1 Monday night. Phillips tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing his only two runs on a two-out homer in the third. The righty struck out six and didn’t walk anyone. The Riders staged a ninth-inning rally, closing within 2-1 on an RBI single from Brendon Davis but couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Golden Stare Warriors overcame a 17 point deficit to defeat Portland in four straight games. The warriors will play in their fifth straight NBA Finals. The only other team to do that is the Boston Celtics from the 60’s.

The St. Louis Blues will try to reach the Stanley Cup Finals tonight when they host the San Jose Sharks. The Blues lead that series 3-2.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit two of the five Texas homers, Mike Minor struck out 11 over six innings and the Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-9 in a series opener Monday night. Game 2 of that series is tonight in 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, in Las Vegas this past weekend for a music festival, ran into a bit of trouble with security. TMZ Sports posted video showing Elliott arguing with his girlfriend in a parking lot early Saturday morning. In the video, he is also seen talking to members of the event staff, confronting one of them, and using his body to shove the man backward until the man hit a gate. Then Elliott is seen using his forearm to push the man, who fell over. Police officer Laura Meltzer said Monday that the 23-year-old running back was detained briefly early Saturday during the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was handcuffed by police when he was detained but not arrested.

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the field Monday with a left leg injury during the team’s first organized team activity session. The injury occurred on the third snap. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Foster stepped on the foot of offensive lineman Tyler Catalina as he rushed a gap at three-quarters speed. Washington is awaiting the results of an MRI.

Commenting for the first time on the team’s front-office turmoil, New York Jets coach Adam Gase took issue Monday with the perception that he undermined Mike Maccagnan, who was fired last week after four seasons as the general manager. Gase said he was “surprised” when CEO Christopher Johnson called to tell him of Maccagnan’s ouster. Brian Heimerdinger, the vice president of player personnel and Maccagnan’s right-hand man, also was fired.

Ben Roethlisberger says he went too far in using his weekly radio show to criticize former Steelers teammate Antonio Brown during the 2018 season. In a sit-down interview last night, Roethlisberger addressed a historic connection gone wrong with Brown, who demanded a trade in the offseason and took exception to Roethlisberger calling out his route running after a Week 12 loss in Denver. The team dealt Brown to the Oakland Raiders in March.