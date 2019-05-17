High School Scores and Matchups Plus Rangers Blast Royals in Today’s Sports Update

Last night on Mix 107.7, the North Lamar Pantherettes dropped game one of their regional semifinal series with Melissa 4-3.

With the game tied at 2 after six innings, Macy Richardson scored the go ahead run in the 7th on a sacrifice pop up by Karsyn Iltis.

That wasn’t enough though as Melissa scored two in the bottom of the inning to take game one. Game two will be played tonight at 5pm with game two to be played 30 minutes after if necessary. The winner of this series will play Anna, who defeated Farmersville two games to none.

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs lost game one of their series to Rains, 8-2. Game 2 is tonight at 6pm, with game 3 Saturday at 2pm, if necessary. All games will be played at Whitehouse, and broadcast on STAR 96.9 and on line at east texasradio.com.

In baseball, the Rivercrest Rebels will take on Linden Kildare in the quarter-final round. Game 1 and 2 will be Friday night at NTCC in Mt Pleasant beginning at 5:00 pm. Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday at 7:00 pm also at NTCC. That series can be heard online at Twitter.com/rrvsports

The Boston Bruins punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final after a four game sweep of Carolina. They will play the winner of San Jose and St. Louis.

Preston Beck delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to vault the Frisco Rough Riders past the Amarillo Sod Poodles 5-4 Thursday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Beck’s single came with two outs in the ninth, countering Amarillo’s game-tying run in the top of the inning.

The Texas Rangers crushes 5 home runs yesterday afternoon as they defeated Kansas City 16-1. Willie Calhoun went deep for the second game in a row for Texas. The Rangers begin a series tonight at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05

Golden State beat Toronto again 114-111 last night and lead that series 2-0.

Hours after the NFL officially announced Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson’s six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy, the eight-time Pro Bowler stood on the red carpet at his foundation’s annual fundraiser and apologized and said he’s “deeply disappointed” for the situation that led to him missing the Cardinals’ first six games.

Jaylon Smith has spent most of his offseason back at Notre Dame, taking 21 hours of classes. On Sunday, he will earn his degree in Film and Television. “A wonderful experience,” Smith said Wednesday night at the Reliant Home Run Debry at Dr Pepper Ballpark. “When I left after my junior year I promised my mom that I would go back and finish, so finishing my third year with the Cowboys, it was time. So 21 hours, it was very stressful, but life changing. I’m excited to walk across the stage this weekend.”