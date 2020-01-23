High School Soccer Plus Eli Retires in Today’s Sports Update

The Paris High varsity boys soccer team won the Championship of the Terrell Winter Classic tournament over the weekend to stay undefeated on the season through 10 games. The tournament was an 8 team mix of 4a and 5a schools.

On Tuesday night the North Lamar a Pantherettes defeated Bonham 7-1. Jaycie Proctor and Emeri Watson each had a couple of goals for North Lamar.

Mt Pleasant boys’ soccer team moved their game up to tonight (Thursday) at 6:00 pm. There is no word on the girls’ team.

Panther fans can show their support of the North Lamar Panther Baseball team by attending a steak dinner at 6:00 p.m. this coming Saturday, at Heritage Hall located at 1009 W. Kaufman St. in Paris. The fundraiser is a chance to back the Panthers and mix and mingle with other supporters and coaches. Tickets may be purchased for $100 each by contacting Jason Stephens at 903.517.3605.

Boys

Chisum 68 – Winnsboro 51

Clarksville 58 – Maud 23

Commerce 56 – Mt Vernon 34

Liberty Eylau 60 – North Lamar 50

Nacogdoches 53 – Marshall 31

Paris 89 – Pittsburg 71

Sulphur Springs 72 – Mt Pleasant 51

Whitehouse 43 – Pine Tree 42

SOCCER

Sulphur Springs 0 – Pittsburg 0 tied, while the girls did in Pittsburg 8-0 on the road.

BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s scores

Girls

Edgewood 62 – Alba Golden 9

Liberty Eylau 64 – North Lamar 29

Lufkin 45 – Hallsville 30

Saltillo 83 – Sulphur Bluff 26

Marshall 54 – Nacogdoches 42

Winnsboro 74 – Chisum 22

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the fourth ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll. The Lions have been nationally ranked 14 times in the WBCA poll, including seven times this season. The Lions are also ranked No. 3 in the Division II Sports Information Directors of America poll.

Zion Williamson made his long awaited debut last night as the New Orleans hosted San Antonio. Zion put on a clinic in the fourth quarter too. The number one pick scored 22 points including 17 in the fourth quarter. Williamson didn’t play the last half of the fourth quarter as mandated by the medical staff. San Antonio won the game 121-117.

NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder 120 – Orlando Magic 114

Houston Rockets 121– Denver Nuggets 105

NFL

Eli Manning, 39, says he is retiring after 16 seasons and two Super Bowl MVPs. He is one of only five players in NFL with at least two Super Bowl MVPs. He joins Joe Montana, Bart Starr, Tom Brady, and Terry Bradshaw. He owns 16 season as a New York Giant.

The Tyler Oil Palace is planning a watch party for the Super Bowl featuring their local town favorite son, Patrick Mahomes. You’ll have security, concessions, free admission and your car has to pay $10 to park. It starts at 3:00 pm Sunday (Feb 2).

NCAA

The Bears beat Oklahoma 61-57 for their 15th win in a row. They leapfrogged to the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll released earlier in the day Wednesday and improved to 16-1 overall.

ASC

LeTourneau’s sophomore Jack Miller, of Diana, won the pole vault at the Weilert Open in Norman, Okla., clearing 4.65 meters (15 ft.-3 in.). His mark is ranked seventh in NCAA Division III. It is Miller’s second career Athlete of the Week award.

LeTourneau’s junior Sarah Horan, of Terrell, broke the school record with 7.89 seconds-time in the preliminaries of the 60-meter dash in Norman, Okla. She placed third with an even 8.0 seconds in finals and her time ranks 15th in the nation.