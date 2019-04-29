High School Softball and baseball Plus Stars and Rangers Victorious in Today’s Sports Update

The Prairiland Lady Patriots has their season come to a close on Friday night after a 5-3 loss to Hooks in Quitman. Audrey Gray finished with 9 strikeouts in the game.

Prior to that game on Mix 107-7 the North Lamar Pantherettes defeated Kilgore 7-2 to move in to the Area Round. Ashlyn Reavis had 5 RBI’s in the win. North Lamar will play Canton this Friday night in a one game playoff in Royce City at 7:30.

The Mt Pleasant Lady Tiger swept their series with Marshall to win the Bi-District Title, and will now face Joshua in the Area round. Game 1 will be Friday at 5pm, game 2 is Saturday at 3pm, with the, if necessary, game 3 to follow. All games will be at Royse City.

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs swept their series with Troup and will now take on Redwater in the Area round. Game 1 will be Thursday at 8pm, game 2 Friday at 8pm, and game 3 would be Saturday at 2pm. As of right now all games would be played at NTCC.

The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers advanced to the Area round after taking care of Queen City. They will take on Harmony at Grand Saline in game 1 Tuesday night, game 2 Thursday night, and the if necessary game 3 Saturday at NTCC.

After sweeping Linden-Kildare, Rivercrest advanced, and will face Kerens. Details on that series will be decided this morning.

A wild weekend for the North Lamar Panther baseball team. On Friday night NL locked up the final playoff spot with a 4-0 win over Paris. Trent Nickerson pitched the complete game striking out 14 batters including the final 9 batters of the game.

Pittsburg, LE and NL all finished district with a tie for 2nd place. On Saturday they had a mini tournament to decide seeding. North Lamar drew a bye so they played Pittsburg who beat LE. NL won 7-4 to earn the second seed.

They will Spring Hill Thursday at 7:30 at home in game 1. Then they will play Friday at Spring Hill at 4pm for game 2. Game 3 if necessary will be 30 minutes after.

The Dallas Stars took care of St. Louis Saturday 4-2 to even that series. Game 3 is tonight at the AAC with a 7pm puck drop.

After dropping the first two games to Seattle the Texas Rangers bounced back in a big way as they won back to back games 15-1 and 14-1. The Rangers became the 8th team in Major League history to post consecutive wins on the road both by margins of 13+ runs. The only other time in the AL was 1936. Texas is off today before starting a series against the pirates tomorrow.

A Washburn University defensive back was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Topeka, Kansas, that also injured teammate Corey Ballentine, who was drafted by the New York Giants on Saturday. According to police, Ballentine was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Simmons, a defensive back who was entering his senior season in 2019, had played in 22 games over three seasons at Washburn.

Sebastian Janikowski said on Sunday that after 19 seasons, he is retiring from the NFL at the age of 41. He said he thought his body couldn’t take the rigors of kicking in the NFL any longer. Janikowski, nicknamed Seabass, made more money in his career than any other kicker in NFL history. According to Spotrac.com he made $53.29 million in his NFL career.