High School Softball Scores Plus Rangers Hammer Red Sox and Whitten Retires

In Area softball action from last night the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs run ruled Beckville, 10-0 in 6 innings in Lobo. They will now play the winner of the Hooks/Elysian Fields series

The Mt Pleasant lady Tigers were shut out by Prosper last night, 5-0. They will play game 2 of their series tonight at A&M Commerce with first pitch set for 7pm on KLAKE 977.

In a game heard on Mix 107.7 late last night, the NL Pantherettes exploded for 8 runs in the fourth inning as they defeated Henderson 11-0 in their one game series. In the inning, Ashlyn Reavis had a three-run homer to straight away centerfield. Reavis also had an RBI triple in the game. The Pantherettes will play the winner of the series between Van and Rusk. Rusk currently holds a 1-0 series lead.

The Paris Wildcat baseball team opened up their 2018 playoffs with an impressive 10-2 win over the Van Vandals. Game 2 of that series will be Saturday afternoon at 3pm in Emory Rains.

The Mt Vernon vs Hughes Springs game was a wash out. The game will be rescheduled asap.

In Arlington last night the Rangers took care of Boston 11-5. Nomar Mazara had 5 RBI’s in the win. Game 2 of that series is tonight on 1490AM and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6:30 first pitch at 7:05 .

