High School Sports Report Plus Stars Down 2-1 in Today’s Sports Update

In playoff softball, the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers will take on Harmony at Grand Saline in game 1 tonight at 7pm, game 2 is Thursday night at 7pm, and the, if necessary game 3 Saturday at NTCC, TBD.

The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers will face Joshua in the Area round. Game 1 will be Friday at 5pm, game 2 is Saturday at 3pm, with the, if necessary, game 3 to follow. All games will be at Royse City.

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs will take on Redwater in the Area round. Game times, days and locations has changed. Game 1 will be Wednesday at 8pm, game 2 Friday at 6pm, and game 3 would be Saturday at 2pm. All games will be at Whitehouse.

Rivercrest will face Kerens At Longview high school Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 6:00 each night.

The Chisum Mustangs Bi-District Baseball series with Hooks:

Game 1: Thursday at 7pm @ Chisum

Game 2: Saturday at 11am @ Hooks

Game 3: 30 Minutes after Game 2 (if Necessary)

The Prairiland Patriots Bi-District Baseball Schedule against Atlanta

Game 1: Wednesday at 7:30 @ Atlanta

Game 2: Thursday at 7:30 @ Prairiland

Game 3: Friday at 6:00 @ North East Texas Junior College in Mount Pleasant (If necessary)

For the second year in a row, North Lamar’s Jackson Nottingham advanced to state after placing second at the 4A Region 2 Tournament last week. He will complete May 20-21 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.

The Paris Wildcat Boys Golf Team Will represent 4A Region 2 at State as well.

The Dallas Stars dropped game three 4-3 last night at the AAC. Pat Maroon scores with 1:38 left to put the Blues up for good. Game four is Wednesday night at 8:30 in Dallas.

And the Rangers had the night off. They will be back in action tonight against the Pittsburgh Pirates on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

Josh Rosen didn’t really know his time with Arizona Cardinals was over until he got a call a few minutes before the draft, and he’s embracing the adversity after being shipped to the Miami Dolphins for pennies on a dollar. Rosen made a strong first impression in his first appearance in Miami. He didn’t shy away from questions. He spoke about the emotions of Arizona drafting Kyler Murray and dumping him in Miami. He defended himself against criticism that he was a bad teammate and leader.

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul has been fined $35,000 for “aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact with a game official,” the NBA announced Monday afternoon. The incident occurred with 4.4 seconds remaining in the Rockets’ 104-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Sunday’s Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals

In the NBA last night, it was Philadelphia 94, Toronto 89. That series is tied 1-1. … Denver beat Portland 121-113. The Nuggest lead the series 1-0.