High School Volleyball Plus Derek Holland’s Screw Up in Today’s Sports

The Paris High Lady Cat volleyball team went 2-1 in the Forney tournament yesterday. They defeated Arlington Seguin and Berkner. The lone loss was to Dickinson. They will be playing in the gold bracket Saturday beginning at 10.

In other volleyball action, NL will begin pool play at the Tyler tournament today. Their first game will be at 12:30.

Prairiland will travel to Bonham this evening while Chisum hosts Maud.

The Patriot football team will have their last scrimmage tonight as they host Detroit. The season opener is one week one away for all teams.

As the Cowboys prepare for Sunday’s dress rehearsal with the Arizona Cardinals, they are also preparing for life without Travis Frederick. With no time table set for his return, Joe Looney is prepared to step in and try to fill the shoes of the all pro center.

And the Rangers were off last night. They will be back in action tonight on 1490AM and 96.3FM as they begin a three game series in San Francisco. Pregame tonight is at 8:30. First pitch at 9:15.

Continuing what has become a tradition, the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions agreed to a trade for the third consecutive preseason on Thursday, with the Niners sending linebacker Eli Harold to the Lions. The 49ers will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in 2020 in return… The condition is that Harold has to be on the Lions’ roster for four weeks.

The NBA’s board of governors are expected to pass rule changes for the 2018-19 season that include resetting the shot clock after an offensive rebound to 14 seconds from 24, simplifying the clear-path foul rule and expanding the definition of the “hostile act” to more easily trigger instant replay. The board of governors will vote on the three rules changes in a Sept. 20-21 meeting and need a two-thirds majority to pass the legislation.

The NBA believes that the resetting of the shot clock to 14 seconds after offensive rebounds will increase shot attempts, especially at the end of close games.

Odell Beckham Jr. just might have that financial security he so desperately desires before the start of the regular season. The New York Giants and Beckham have made progress on what is expected to be a record-breaking contract for a wide receiver, and there is reasonable optimism from both sides that a deal could get done by the start of the season. The Giants open against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams running back and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley isn’t concerned that missing the preseason could lead to a slow start to the regular season. “That is everyone’s dream to not play in the preseason,” Gurley said, adding, “Some guys just like being out there to get a feel for it and to see. But not this guy.” Coach Sean McVay on Thursday said that Gurley would not play in the preseason.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Derek Holland issued an apology Thursday, a day after he appeared on the television show Intentional Talk, which airs on both ESPN2 and MLB Network, and spoke in a mock Asian accent. Holland was accompanied on the show by Giants massage therapist Haro Ogawa, and the pair attempted a skit that cast Ogawa as Holland’s sidekick or “hype man,” with Holland speaking in a halting, heavily accented voice.