High School Volleyball Plus Mavs, Rangers Lose In Today’s Sports Update

In high school volleyball action, North Lamar swept Daingerfield. In other area action, Chisum defeated Paul Pewitt in 4 sets, Prairiland swept Atlanta, Detroit lost to Dodd City in three, Paris lost to Argyle in 3 sets, and then lost to Van Alstyne in 4.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks stumbled out of the gate last night as the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past Dallas 154-111 to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series. They held Doncic to 22 points on 6-for-17 shooting. They ejected Dallas Coach Rick Carlisle in the third quarter of the testy game, including six technicals and a flagrant-1 foul.

The Rangers have now lost 9 of 10 games as they get beat by Oakland 10-3 last night. They will play again tonight at 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 6:30, and the first pitch at 7:05.

And the Dallas Stars will try to take a 3-0 lead in their series with Colorado. Tip-off is at 9:30 tonight.