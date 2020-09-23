High School Volleyball Plus NFL Coaches Fined For No Masks In Today’s Sports

In their district opener, the Paris Lady Cats fell to Gilmer in five sets. Paris won the first two sets in dominating fashion. Gilmer rebounded with three straight sets to win the game.

The Prairiland Lady Patriots remain undefeated in the district after a straight-set win over Grand Saline. Chisum defeated Lone Oak in straight sets, and Chisum and Prairiland will ply each other Friday night at Chisum.

Rivercrest swept Maud last night, while Detroit defeated Clarksville also in a three-game sweep.

Tonight the North Lamar Pantherettes will open district in Texarkana against Liberty-Eylau. It’s the first volleyball game in over two weeks for North Lamar.

On Friday night, the Paris Wildcats will open their football district with a road game against Melissa. That game is on 101.9 KBUS.

The North Lamar Panthers will play Friday after a two-week quarantine. The Panthers will be in Wills Point for a 7:30 kickoff on Mix 107.7.

Week 5 Schedule KBUS Paris MIX North Lamar Melissa Wills Point Prairiland Wolfe City Chisum Rivercrest Star 96.9 Rains Sulphur Springs Mt. Vernon Wakeland Wylie Como-Pickton Mt. Pleasant Honey Grove K-Lake Daingerfield Hughes Springs Dekalb New Diana Commerce Detroit Bonham Non-UIL Opp

According to commissioner Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball plans to have fans attend games at Globe Life Field in Texas during the National League Championship Series and the World Series. MLB’s postseason begins Sept. 29 with wild-card series taking place at higher-seeded teams’ home ballparks. Advancing teams will enter neutral-site playoff bubbles for the division series, championship series, and World Series.

The NFL has fined New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden $100,000 each for not correctly wearing face coverings on the sidelines during Monday Night Football. The NFL has now handed out $1.75 million worth of fines for mask-related infractions committed during Week 2.

Carson Kelly had a three-run homer, Caleb Smith and Riley Smith combined to throw a six-hitter, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled to a 7-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. Those two teams will play this afternoon at 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 4:30 with the first pitch at 5:10.