High School Volleyball Plus Rangers Beat Mariners in Today’s Sports Update

Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER

Prairiland defeated Paris last night in 4 sets. The Lady Pats had a 17-7 lead in the first set before losing 26-24. Prairiland rebounded to take the next three sets. Chole Raley had 24 assists for Pland while TJ Folse had 13 kills and 5 blocks. Macy McAmis had 12 kills for Paris while Hannah Gibbons finished with 6 blocks.

In a double header NL defeated Van in 4 sets and then lose to Edgewood in 4. Ashley Trenchard finished with 26 kills in the 2 games. Macy Richardson had 14 kills and 17 digs. Chisum defeated DeKalb in four sets while Rivercrest lost their match in three.

The Dallas Stars lost game one of their series with Calgary 3-2. Game two is on Thursday.

Damian Lillard tied a career high with 61 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 134-131 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. With the loss Dallas locks themselves in as the 7th seed in the Western Conference.

Nick Solak singled three times and drove in three runs, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners Last night. Left-hander Mike Minor allowed an infield single and three walks with four strikeouts in four scoreless innings but was pulled after 76 pitches with the Rangers trying to solve a dip in velocity from his previous start.

Texas and Seattle will play again tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame is at 7:30. First pitch at 8:05.