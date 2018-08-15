High School Volleyball Plus Rangers Fall To Dbacks In Today’s Sports

In volleyball action last night, North Lamar defeated Denison in three sets and then took down Bonham in four. Chisum took care of Dekalb in five sets on the road.

And at Paris High, it was a three-set win for the Prairiland Lady Patriots as they took down Paris 26-24, 25-14, and 28-26.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have scored more runs in the first inning this season than any team in baseball. Paul Goldschmidt’s 27th homer in the first added to the total last night as Arizona took an early lead. They would go on to a 6-4 victory over the Texas Rangers. Texas is off tonight before starting a four-game series at home with the Angels Thursday night.

University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh on Tuesday said the school “accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes” made by its athletic training staff at a workout on May 29 that ultimately led to the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair from heatstroke.

The university also has parted ways with Rick Court, the assistant athletic director for sports performance. Court resigned Monday, according to a letter he posted on Twitter and reached a financial settlement with the university Tuesday.

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles, who rarely criticizes players publicly, slammed wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Tuesday for talking to reporters about recent injuries. “Terrelle doesn’t need to be descriptive. I feel that he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me,” Bowles said after a joint practice with the Washington Redskins. Bowles said that he already talked to Pryor about his comments. The coach, tight-lipped when it comes to injuries, doesn’t want his players discussing them with the media.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is in the concussion protocol after sustaining a hit early in Tuesday’s practice. Coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement that team doctors are evaluating the six-time Pro Bowler. Teammates huddled in concern as Roethlisberger fell to the turf at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert said Roethlisberger was rolling to the right side on a goal-line play and ran into Gilbert and linebacker Keion Adams.

A message was sent loud and clear at Miami Dolphins headquarters: No cheap shots are allowed against teammates, especially not at the team’s starting running back. Veteran defensive lineman Gabe Wright was waived by the Dolphins on Tuesday, one day after he charged at and blindsided Kenyan Drake while the running back’s helmet was off

There will be a celebration on tap when the Cleveland Browns win their first regular-season game: Fans will get free beer. Anheuser-Busch, whose Bud Light brand is the official beer of the NFL and 28 of its 32 teams, including the Browns, on Tuesday will begin placing eight-foot “Victory” fridges filled with Bud Light bottles into 10 Cleveland-area bars that purchased them. When the clock strikes zero on the Browns’ first win — their last win was in Week 16 of the 2016 season against the San Diego Chargers — the electromagnet that keeps the fridges locked will be turned off through a WiFi connection, opening all of them for fans to enjoy free of charge.