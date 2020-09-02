High School Volleyball Plus Rangers Take Down Astros In Today’s Sports Update

Prairiland defeated another 4A school Tuesday night as they swept Spring Hill. The Lady Pats defeated Pleasant Grove and North Lamar Over the weekend. The North Lamar Pantherettes lost to Celina in three straight, Chisum lost to Quinlan Ford in three sets, and it was Trinity Christian over Detroit in three.

This Friday night, on 101.9 KBUS, the Paris Wildcats will host Celina. Pregame is at 7:00 pm. Steven Johnston and Robert High will have the call at 7:30.

On Mix 107.7, the North Lamar Panthers will travel to Canton. Pregame is at 6:30 with a 7:00 pm kickoff. Adam Routon and I will have all the action.

The North Lamar High School varsity girls’ cross country team placed second at the 28th Annual Avery Cross Country Meet on August 29 while the Paris Lady Cats finished third. Taking the lead in the 3200-run was Saltillo with 43 points, NL with 45 points, Paris with 46 points, Avery with 82 points, and DeKalb with 115 points.

Tonight the Dallas Stars will try to clinch their ticket to the western conference finals. Dallas and Colorado will play game six of their series with the Stars leading 3-2. Puck drops at 7:00 pm.

Elvis Andrus hit a tying solo homer in the ninth inning, and the Rangers got two runs in the 10th on a balk and two errors to beat the Astros 6-5. Scott Heineman started the 10th on second base and advanced to third on a groundout by Shin-Soo Choo. The Rangers took the lead when he scored on a balk by Blake Taylor.

Game 2 of that’s series is tonight at 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 6:30, with the first pitch coming at 7:10.