High School Volleyball Plus Stars Fall in Game Two in Today’s Sports Update

District action continues for some schools and starts for others. Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER.

Tonight the Paris Lady Cats will begin district volleyball action as they host Gilmer. Chisum will travel to Lone Oak. Prairiland is at Grand Saline. Detroit is home against Clarksville while Rivercrest is at Maud. North Lamar will start district tomorrow night at Liberty Eylau.

This Friday night the Paris Wildcats will begin district play as they travel to Melissa. That game will be broadcast on 101.9 KBUS.

The North Lamar Panthers will be back in action this Friday night as they travel to Wills Point. That game will be broadcast on Mix 107–7.

Here is the week 5 game lineup:

Week 5 Schedule KBUS Paris MIX North Lamar Melissa Wills Point Prairiland Wolfe City Chisum Rivercrest Star 96.9 Rains Sulphur Springs Mt. Vernon Wakeland Wylie Como-Pickton Mt. Pleasant Honey Grove K-Lake Daingerfield Hughes Springs Dekalb New Diana Comerce Detroit Bonham Non-UIL Opp

The Dallas Stars are now tied 1 game a piece in the Stanley Cup Final as they lose last night 3–2. Tampa scored all three goals in the first period. Dallas tried making the comeback as they got goals from Joe Pavelski and Matias Janmark but it wasn’t enough. Game three is Wednesday night at 7pm.

Denny Hamlin has joined Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan to form a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver. The partnership was announced Monday night in coordinated social media posts by Jordan and Hamlin, with Wallace adding his own comment.

Several high profile NFL Stars will not return to the field in 2020 due to injuries. Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas from the 49ers will both be out. Anthony Barr from the Vikings As well Giants running back Saquon Barkley also are out for the season.

The Texas Rangers lost another game to the LA Angels on Monday. This time 8–5. Texas is on the road tonight to play the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pregame on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT is at 7:30. First pitch at 8:05.