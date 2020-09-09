High School Volleyball Plus Stars Fall in Game Two in Today’s Sports Update

In Edgewood the Prairiland Lady Patriots took care of business as they defeated Edgewood in four sets.

Chisum fell to Emory Rains in 3 sets. It was Avery over Detroit in 5 sets. Ayanna Smith finished with 12 kills. Kellie Welch had 13. While Kyira Scott had 17 assists and was a perfect 31 of 31 from the service line.

Rivercrest opened up District with a 5 set win over Sulphur Bluff.

On Friday night we have a good one for you on 101.9 KBUS as the #2 Pleasant Grove Hawks are in town to face the Paris Wildcats. Paris is fresh off their overtime win against Celina. Pregame Friday is 7pm. Kickoff is at 7:30.

On Mix 107–7 the north Lamar Panthers will have their first home game of the season as Community is in town. Pregame is at 6:30. Kickoff at 7pm.

The Vegas Golden Knights got three goals in the second period and Robin Lehner stopped all 24 shots he faced as they defeated the Dallas Stars 3–0 in game two of the western conference finals. Anton Khudobin allowed all three goals in net and was replaced by rookie Jake Oettinger in the third period. Game two is Thursday night at 7pm.

Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings, Elvis Andrus homered and the Texas Rangers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7–1 win Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Angels, who had won five in a row. Lynn (5–2), the first major league pitcher to make 10 starts this season, struck out six, walked two and limited the Angels to one run on four hits, though he hit three batters with pitches – including Justin Upton twice.

Game two of that series on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT is tonight with the pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.