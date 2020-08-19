High School Volleyball Plus Stars Take Series Lead And Pearson Closer To HOF Nod In Today’s Sports Update

In Pattonville, the Prairiland Lady Patriots defeated Caddo Mills in 4 sets. Prairiland dropped the opening set before winning three in a row.

Paris defeated Quinlan Ford in four sets, Rivercrest lost to Mt. Vernon in 4 games, Chisum defeated Hooks in 4, and Detroit lost to Tom Bean in 3 sets.

In a scheduling change, the volleyball game between Paris and Carthage set for Friday has been canceled.

Former Cowboy great Drew Pearson may be heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The receiver is the lone senior nominee, bringing him one step away from being enshrined in Canton, Ohio. He got the call early Tuesday from the Hall of Fame’s president David Baker. He is the only member of the offense on the 1970s all-decade team not to be in the Hall of Fame.

The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Tuesday after the veteran suffered a season-ending quad injury Monday. McCoy signed a three-year, $18-million deal with the Cowboys in March, but it included an injury waiver on the 32-year-old’s quad that allowed Dallas to cut him if it were injured.

John Klingberg didn’t have the decisive goal taken away this time. The Dallas defenseman scored his first goal since the NHL’s restart early in the third period, and the Stars held on for a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames in a crucial Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series Tuesday. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin teamed up for the first goal as the Stars took a 3-2 lead in the first-round series.

Wil Myers hit a first-inning grand slam and the San Diego Padres, with Fernando Tatis Jr. again leading the charge, beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 Tuesday for a two-game sweep. Tonight Texas will play San Diego on the road. Pregame on 1490 AM, and 96.3 FM KPLT is at 7:30. First pitch at 8:05.