High School Volleyball Plus World Series in Arlington Now Official

Prairiland keeps rolling.

Last night in volleyball action the Prairiland Lady Patriots defeated Commerce in three sets. Prairiland outscored the Lady Tigers 75–40 in the three sets.

The Paris Lady Cats defeated Van in 4 sets. And Rivercrest beat Detroit in 4 sets.

On Friday night we have a pair of football games for you. On 101.9 KBUS the Paris Wildcats make their first road trip of the year as they travel to take on Midlothian Heritage for a 7:30 kickoff.

On Mix 107–7 the Prairiland Patriots travel to Clarksville to take on the Tigers. Pregame is at 7. Kickoff at 7:30.

Week 4 Schedule MIX Prairiland KBUS Paris Clarksville Midloathian Heritage K-LAKE Elysian Fields Linden-Kildare Daingerfield James Bowie Tom Bean Pewitt Como Picton Celina Bonham Cumby Blue Ridge Alba-Golden Pittsburg Callisburg Van Honey Grove Leonard Leonard Detroit Detroit Union Grove White Oak Maud New Diana Atlanta S&S Consolidated Liberty-Eylau Collinsville Silsbee Lone Oak Pleasant Grove Edgewood

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reached an agreement on a plan for the 2020 playoffs, including neutral-site bubbles for the division series, championship series, and World Series, the league announced Tuesday.The Dallas Stars will have to wait a few more days to find out who they will play in the Stanley Cup Final. The New York islanders took game 5 in double overtime 2–1. Tampa Bay leads that series 3–2.

Houston’s Minute Maid Park and Arlington’s Globe Life Field will serve as the National League bubble. The American League sites include Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium and San Diego’s Petco Park. The World Series is scheduled to be hosted at Globe Life Field from Oct. 20 to 28.

The Pac-12 has been discussing its return to play and the conference’s “most aggressive” plan currently targets mid-to-late November as an ideal date. The Pac-12 wants its teams to have six weeks of practice and physical preparation for a football season. The Big Ten presidents were presented a comprehensive plan Sunday to conduct a fall football season, but a final decision is still to come.

George Springer and Martin Maldonado homered, Alex Bregman hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning and the Houston Astros got a needed 4–1 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

That series will continue tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:10.