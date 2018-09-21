cypress basin hospice
High Speed Hopkins County Police Pursuit

5 hours ago

Arrests were made Thursday afternoon after a high-speed chase that began after an attempted traffic stop by a state trooper near Saltillo. One of the suspects jumped back in the car and sped away and Hopkins County Deputies and Sulphur Springs Police also became involved.  The pursuit reached speeds of 120 miles an hour on I-30 and finally ended when the vehicle drove into a ditch on FM 1536 near Hwy 19-N. The suspect fled on foot but was captured at gunpoint by Sammy Weaver, a retired Sulphur Springs Police Officer. Names have not been released.

