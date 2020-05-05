Highlights of Governor Abbott’s Coronavirus Update

COVID-19 testing continues to increase across the state as the phased reopening slowly continues. The number of positive cases continues to decline. More than 95% of people who were tested, test negative. The COVID-19 hospitalization rate throughout Texas is steady or steadily declining.

Texans are urged to continue social distancing. Elderly or people with pre-existing health conditions should stay home if at all possible. Organizers of funerals, burials, memorials and weddings should set aside a designated area for vulnerable people. Parks, beaches, lakes and rivers are to continue social distancing guidelines.

Beginning Friday, hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons, and barber shops can reopen with strict social distancing guidelines and employees and customers must wear face masks. Gyms and exercise facilities can open at 25% capacity as of May 18 with all equipment continuously disinfected. Customers must wear gloves.

Office buildings and non -essential manufacturers can reopen under social distancing guidelines on May 18. No decision has been made about bars.