Hiland Dairy Expands Service Area in Texas and Louisiana

Dave Kirkpatrick 31 mins ago

 


Dairy processor acquires distribution centers in Paris, Texas, and Shreveport, Louisiana

Residents in the Paris, Texas, and Shreveport, Louisiana area will now be able to find locally made, naturally delicious Hiland Dairy products on grocers’ shelves. Effective June 24, Hiland Dairy took over operations at the two distribution centers retaining the employees and continuing service to the area retailers. Hiland’s expansion in the Texas market began ten years ago when Hiland added a distribution
center in Dallas, TX. With the acquisition of the Tyler, Texas production facilities in 2017, Hiland serves most major markets in Texas. “This acquisition aligns with Hiland Dairy’s expansion plan that began several years ago when the company started supplying dairy products to both Texas and Louisiana,” said Gary Aggus, CEO of Hiland Dairy. Aggus added, “By having distribution facilities in the market, it helps
expand our product offerings to area retailers and also reduces our carbon footprint by reducing our truck routes and miles driven

