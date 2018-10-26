Hiring Red, White & You! Veterans Hiring Fair to Take Place November 8

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ), in partnership with 28 local workforce development boards and the Texas Veterans Commission, will host veterans hiring fairs in 29 cities throughout Texas on Thursday, Nov. 8. TWC’s seventh annual Hiring Red, White & You! statewide hiring fair is a joint initiative supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers who are seeking veterans’ exceptional skills.

“There is still more we must do to make sure every veteran returning home receives the support they need to re-enter civilian life and enjoy the freedoms they have fought so hard to secure,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Greater economic opportunity for our veterans begins with employment deserving of their skills, dedication and drive. I encourage employers in Texas to attend a Hiring, Red, White & You! event on Nov. 8.”

The multi-city event is designed to assist veterans, service members and their spouses as they seek their next career opportunity. Employers participate at no cost and are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions Office for more information. Over the past six years, Hiring Red, White & You! has connected more than 71,800 veterans with over 10,300 employers. This is an excellent opportunity for employers to meet our veterans and realize their value in the workforce in a face-to-face environment.

“Our nation’s heroes have unmatched skills, advanced training and proven leadership capabilities that are highly sought after by employers,” said TWC Chair Ruth Ruggero Hughs. “Each year as we celebrate Veterans Day, TWC ’s Hiring Red, White & You! events provide a venue for employers to meet with and hire more veterans as they expand their workforces with these exceptional men and women.”

The Texas Veterans Commission is preparing veterans for these hiring fairs by assisting them with applications and résumés, interviewing techniques, as well as one-on-one counseling services.

“Veterans bring experience, skills and leadership abilities that will strengthen any business. Veteran employment programs and events like Hiring Red, White & You! are extremely beneficial to all Texans,” said Texas Veterans Commission Chairman Eliseo “Al” Cantu, Jr. “Our veterans deserve the opportunity to experience the same pride and purpose they had while serving.”

The national unemployment rate in 2017 for all veterans was 3.7 percent1. In contrast, for those veterans who served in the military since September 2001, the unemployment rate was higher at 4.5 percent2. There are nearly 1.7 million3 total veterans throughout Texas, which is the 2nd highest state population of veterans in the country.

“Having a career that helps build a better future has a lasting impact on individuals, their families and their community,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Hiring Red, White & You! is an invaluable coordination of efforts to assist veterans with their job needs. We applaud those who hire our heroes and encourage all employers to do the same.”

Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 on federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups of veterans.

“There are so many great reasons for Texas employers to recruit and hire veterans, from their unsurpassed commitment to country, family, and community to their exceptionally high level of leadership, integrity, and training,” said TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Robert D. Thomas. “We are completely committed to supporting the needs of veterans as they transition from service or as they look to advance their careers in an exciting Texas industry and I thank our 28 local workforce development boards and the Texas Veterans Commission for their valuable partnership in these events.”

Information on how employers and job seekers can participate in Hiring Red, White & You! hiring fairs may be found at www.texasworkforce.org/hrwy. Please note that some job fair locations may have changed since last year. For information on all veteran workforce services available in Texas, visit www.texasworkforce.org/veterans.

