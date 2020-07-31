" /> Hispanic Community Hit Hard by Coronavirus – EastTexasRadio.com
Hispanic Community Hit Hard by Coronavirus

2 hours ago

 

Hispanics make up about 40-percent of the state’s population, but they account for nearly half of all deaths linked to COVID-19. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia says the state should be doing outreach to Hispanic communities in Spanish, and sending masks. She says the reason that Latinos make up a large portion of coronavirus deaths is because they work on the front lines in places like restaurants, which the state re-started the quickest. Also, health conditions like diabetes run rampant in the Hispanic community.

