The Sam Bell Maxey House invites visitors to take a specialized tour focusing on the historic toys from the Maxey House collection. On Saturday, September 2 there will be two separate tours at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm in which visitors can get a tour of the Maxey House followed by an exhibit of rarely seen Victorian-era toys played with by the Maxey and Long families. The tours will be held for regular admission and registration is required. Visit the site’s Facebook page or website to sign up. “