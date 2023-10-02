Historical Main Street Continues To Thrive In The Heart Of Mount Pleasant

A Main Street District property Before and After successfully applying for a Grant Façade from the City of Mount Pleasant/Main Street Advisory Committee.

One of Mount Pleasant’s greatest assets is the Main Street District. The Texas Historical Commission selected this 42-block area to become an official Texas Main Street City in 1993, and it has been a Nationally Recognized program since 2010.

The historic downtown area has blossomed over the years with local merchants, restaurants, and businesses as entrepreneurs have identified the opportunities available.

City support, offered with initiatives such as the Grant Façade program and stricter ordinances, focused on the beautification of the Main Street District. A nine-member advisory committee appointed by the City Council has guided and steered the activities of the Mount Pleasant Main Street Program with vision and passion.

“Our vision statement for Main Street Mount Pleasant is that this area is and will remain the heart of our city and a place where residents and visitors alike can take pride and pleasure in visiting, living, doing business, continually preserving and revitalizing,” said City of Mount Pleasant Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr.

“We thank the community volunteers and staff working to pursue this vision daily,” he added.

The Main Street Advisory Committee meets the first Thursday of each month at 8:15 am at Mount Pleasant Civic Center and includes:

Rachel Narramore, President; Jey Yancey, Vice President; Linda Baker; Sheila Donnally; McCall Dyke; Alford Flannagan; Sheila Johnson; Lisa Tyler; and Suzanne Walker.

City staff supporting the board are Ricky Harris, Assistant City Manager, and Claribel Banda, Main Street Coordinator. Also involved with Main Street projects are David Gonzales, Director of Building and Development, and John Ankrum, Building Official.

You can learn more about the committee’s activities and the history of Main Street at mpcity.net/main-street. Be sure to download the new Main Street newsletter, which contains fun facts and helpful information!

If you have questions, contact cbanda@mpcity.org.