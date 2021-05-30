Hit-And-Run In Naples

NAPLES, TX – On Saturday night, 2021, at approximately 9:11, the Naples Police Department was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 200-Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Naples. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Toyota Highlander was northbound on Martin Luther King. The Toyota struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road and fled the scene. The department identified the suspect and made an arrest. Paramedics airlifted the victim to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, where he remains in critical condition. This crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.