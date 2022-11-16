Holiday Carriage Rides Coming to Downtown Paris

DECEMBER 10TH – STAGING AREA

Directly across the street from Jaxx Burgers

Clarksville Street ~ Downtown Paris, TX

FAQ

• December 10, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM. Each ticket ~ $25 (Nonrefundable unless event is canceled.)

• Arrive at the staging area at least 10 minutes before your scheduled ride.

• Each ride is 20 minutes in length and tours Bywaters Park and the Paris Plaza.

• Have your ticket available for loading.

• Please dress for the current temperature.

• If needed, bring your own blanket…none are provided.

• A drink with a lid may be taken on the carriage ride.

• Maintain the cleanliness of the carriage for the tours to follow.

• A 3 year-old may sit in an adult’s lap. All other children need a seat (ticket) for safety.

• The carriage holds up to 6 average size adults.

• The carriage company asks you to leave all dogs/pets at home for safety reasons.

• A gratuity is NOT included in your reservation. It is customary to tip between 15%-20% of

the cost of your tour. Please share some holiday cheer with your driver when tipping.

• Cancellation due to weather is at the discretion of the carriage company. Safety is our first

priority. The local conditions as well as the surrounding area must be considered for out of town

travelers including the carriage company. Please check the Paris Area Arts Alliance FaceBook

page for any updates regarding the schedule of the carriage rides.

We encourage you to take time before or after your carriage ride to enjoy dinner at one of the truly unique locally owned eateries.