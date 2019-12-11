" /> Holiday Festivities Around Paris This Weekend – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Great American Thank You Nov 2019
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner

Holiday Festivities Around Paris This Weekend

5 hours ago

The Paris High School FFA is having a BBQ fundraiser supper and auction at Paris High School Friday night. Dinner is at 6:00 pm and the auction begins at 7:00 pm. Game Warden Randolph McGee is the auctioneer.

Reno’s Winter Wonderland Christmas Festival at Reno Kiwanis Park is on Saturday (Dec 14) from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Holiday shopping, sweets-and-treats, games, contests, Paris Cloggers, face painting, a visit from Santa, and a 10-foot tall snow slide are waiting for you!

Project Deport Christmas Parade is this weekend. The parade kicks off Saturday at 4:00 pm.

Everyone is invited to the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site on Saturday from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm for the site’s annual “Christmas at the Maxey House.” It’s a great opportunity to learn about past Christmas traditions from the late 1800s and see how today’s Christmas is both different from and similar to a Victorian family’s Christmas. Visitors can participate in traditional Victorian Christmas crafts as they explore the historic house.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     