Holiday Festivities Around Paris This Weekend

The Paris High School FFA is having a BBQ fundraiser supper and auction at Paris High School Friday night. Dinner is at 6:00 pm and the auction begins at 7:00 pm. Game Warden Randolph McGee is the auctioneer.

Reno’s Winter Wonderland Christmas Festival at Reno Kiwanis Park is on Saturday (Dec 14) from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Holiday shopping, sweets-and-treats, games, contests, Paris Cloggers, face painting, a visit from Santa, and a 10-foot tall snow slide are waiting for you!

Project Deport Christmas Parade is this weekend. The parade kicks off Saturday at 4:00 pm.

Everyone is invited to the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site on Saturday from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm for the site’s annual “Christmas at the Maxey House.” It’s a great opportunity to learn about past Christmas traditions from the late 1800s and see how today’s Christmas is both different from and similar to a Victorian family’s Christmas. Visitors can participate in traditional Victorian Christmas crafts as they explore the historic house.