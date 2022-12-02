Holiday Happenings This Weekend In Paris

The Texas BBQ Blowout is from Dec. 1 through the 3rd at the Love Civic Center.

Dec. 2 Welcome to Paris Party

Dec. 3 TX BBQ Blowout Cook-Off At the Love Civic Center Pavilion and Parking Lot.

Come out and have a party with us!

Christmas in Fair Park will be held Friday, Dec. 2, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm at the Red River Valley Fair Grounds. Four buildings of vendors selling a variety of homemade items. Santa will be there for photos, plus food trucks and monster truck rides!

The Paris Christmas 2022 Parade’s theme this year is “Toyland!” It happens Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6:00 pm. The parade stages and starts on the Courthouse parking lot, proceeds South on 1st SW to the Plaza, East on Clarksville Street to 12th SE, turns North on 12th SE, then West on Lamar Avenue back to the Courthouse. Food – Shopping – Live Music & More! Register your float at downtownptx.com.

Paris Community Choir presents Songs of the Season, Directed By: Alaina Downing. Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 pm at First United Methodist Church.