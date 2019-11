Holiday Hours For City Of Paris Sanitation

The City of Paris Sanitation Department closes on Thursday (Nov 28) and Friday (Nov 29) to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday. Usual collection resumes on Monday (Dec 2).

The Compost Site is not open from Thursday (Nov 28) through Saturday (Nov 30).

If you have any questions, please call 903.784.9266 or 903.784.9289.