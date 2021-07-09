Hollywood Partners With Jarvis Christian College

Grammy Award-Winning Record and Entertainment Executive Amir Windom create a Partnership with Jarvis Christian College To Create An Arts & Entertainment Institute and Teach Master Classes. Are you interested in a career in the entertainment industry, want tips on how to break into the industry, or not sure what entertainment jobs are available for your skillset?

Grammy Award-Winning Executive Amir Windom has partnered with Jarvis Christian College (JCC) to bring his experience, network of business leaders, and high-profile creatives to Jarvis to reach more students interested in various entertainment fields. Windom will teach master classes in addition to helping create an Arts and Entertainment Institute at Jarvis. Windom has been teaching courses at Jarvis for the past two years and sees teaching the Master Classes as an extension of his role. That features him and some of his high-profile entertainment friends as a tool to teach students and others interested in universal skillsets such as networking and utilizing whatever their skillsets are in all areas of entertainment.

“My partnership with Dr. Lester Newman and Jarvis will help build the Jarvis brand,” he said. “And my motivation is in our campaign slogan, Don’t Forget About Us, which means we have to help the smaller HBCUs with the needed resources to help students build careers.” The Master Classes will also address career and industry correlation with diversity and inclusion in the workplace. “We are excited about expanding our partnership with Mr. Windom.

It is great to have someone of his caliber to interact with and teach our students the entertainment business, conduct the Master Classes for students and community members who are interested in the entertainment industry, and help lay the foundation for an Arts and Entertainment Institute at JCC,” said Dr. Lester Newman, President of JCC.

“A concerted effort is being made to enhance our academic offerings to make the college more appealing to students,” he further stated. There will be Masterclasses in Sports Marketing and Cybersecurity in addition to the Entertainment Master Class. A native of Atlanta, Windom is perfect for teaching the Entertainment Master Classes, having worked with today’s biggest stars, including Bruno Mars, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Lupe Fiasco, and Trey Songz, to name a few. He is currently a television and film music supervisor, producing and playing music, creating original scores, and designing creative strategies for significant film companies such as Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Lionsgate Films.

His projects include feature films Despicable Me 2, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, Why Did I Get Married 2, and television shows Bigger and” Being Mary Jane,” to name a few. In addition, his love for marketing has allowed him to create marketing campaigns for Coca-Cola, Puma, and ESPN.

Last year, Windom made history as part of a collective that launched Black News Channel. This first significant television network airs 24-hour news and original programming specifically catered to the African American audience. The network is viewed in over 80 million homes and devices through Direct TV, Comcast, Dish, Charter/Spectrum, Roku, Amazon Prime, etc. No stranger to HBCUs, Windom is a graduate of Florida A&M University and was honored with their prestigious “40/40” award, which is presented to alumni under 40 who have made outstanding achievements in their careers.

He was named one of Black Enterprise Magazine’s 50 Top Business and Modern Man and was penned as a Top 40 under 40 music executive by Billboard. In addition, he is a featured speaker around the globe and on numerous colleges and universities, including Harvard University, University of Southern California, Howard University, New York University, South Africa Music and Entertainment Symposium, and the Grammy Foundation. The Master Classes will start during the fall semester of 2021.