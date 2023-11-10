Holt Signs with Central Arkansas

Shamyia Holt is a talented athlete who has made a name for herself in track and field. She recently signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career at the University of Central Arkansas. Holt has been a standout runner for her high school team and has consistently impressed at various competitions. She recently competed in the State UIL cross-country meet, showcasing her skills and determination. Additionally, at last year’s State UIL track meet, Holt was part of the team that finished 2nd in the 4×100 meter relay. Shamyia was also on the 4×100 meter relay that finished 6th in the state in 2022.

Head coach Kevin Adkins stated, “Getting the opportunity to see Shamyia sign to Central Arkansas had me overwhelmed with emotions because I know how hard she had to work to get to this point. I am so proud and honored to be able to coach such a dedicated young late.”

“I have had the honor of coaching Shamyia in two sports, and I couldn’t ask for a more hardworking and dedicated athlete,” coach Erika Stanley said. “I know she will truly shine at UCA, and I will always be one of her biggest fans!”

Holt’s success in both cross country and track is a testament to her natural abilities and her commitment to training and hard work. With her talent, determination, an drive, there is no doubt that she will continue to make waves in the world of high school athletics and beyond.