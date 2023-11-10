Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header

Holt Signs with Central Arkansas

Pictured left to right Front row: Shaunda Burgess, Shayla Burgess, Shamyia Holt, and Shamar Burgess Back row: Superintendent Althea Dixon, Principal Chris Vaughn, Head Boys Track Coach Michael Johnson, Coach Erika Stanley, Assistant Athletic Director Chad Helberg, Girls Athletic Coordinator LaShunda Dangerfield, and Head Girls Track Coach Kevin Adkins

Shamyia Holt is a talented athlete who has made a name for herself in track and field. She recently signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career at the University of Central Arkansas. Holt has been a standout runner for her high school team and has consistently impressed at various competitions. She recently competed in the State UIL cross-country meet, showcasing her skills and determination. Additionally, at last year’s State UIL track meet, Holt was part of the team that finished 2nd in the 4×100 meter relay. Shamyia was also on the 4×100 meter relay that finished 6th in the state in 2022.

Head coach Kevin Adkins stated, “Getting the opportunity to see Shamyia sign to Central Arkansas had me overwhelmed with emotions because I know how hard she had to work to get to this point. I am so proud and honored to be able to coach such a dedicated young late.”

“I have had the honor of coaching Shamyia in two sports, and I couldn’t ask for a more hardworking and dedicated athlete,” coach Erika Stanley said. “I know she will truly shine at UCA, and I will always be one of her biggest fans!”

Holt’s success in both cross country and track is a testament to her natural abilities and her commitment to training and hard work. With her talent, determination, an drive, there is no doubt that she will continue to make waves in the world of high school athletics and beyond.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved