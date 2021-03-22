Are you or some you know struggling with drugs and/or alcohol? Home of Recovery and Restoration in Winnsboro, TX is a Men’s, live in, faith based, rehab facility. Addiction touches millions of people in some form and there is help.

If you or a loved one is struggling please reach out!

Check out the website at http://homeofrecovery.org/

And PLEASE SHARE you never know who you may be saving!

*Also, if you are looking for a good organization to donate funds or food to please consider contacting them.