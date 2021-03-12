" /> Home Robber Gets Shot – EastTexasRadio.com
Home Robber Gets Shot

4 hours ago

Tiylor Green

A Longview man charged with aggravated robbery was injured after one of the residents that lived there fought back. According to a warrant obtained by KETK News, Tiylor Green, 19, and two others allegedly broke into a Longview home last August in a neighborhood just off Gilmer Rd. Green was carrying AR-15 demanding money from two people who lived there. According to the documents, while he was taking cash, a third resident grabbed a gun and fired multiple rounds at the intruders, hitting Green in the leg.

