Homeland Security Head To Visit Border

Tuesday, the head of Homeland Security is visiting the Texas border town of McAllen, where he’s watching over a removal flight that sends hundreds of illegal immigrants back to their home countries. Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar says it’s essential to show that as a way to combat the cartel’s messaging. Later this week, a federal judge could lift a rule on the controversial border health. Title-42 is a pandemic order that denies some migrants’ claims for asylum. If they remove Title-42, Congressman Cuellar says his border district will be overwhelmed with processing claims.

