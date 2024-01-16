Homeland Security Orders Texas To Give Border Patrol Full Access To Border

The Department of Homeland Security has demanded Texas authorities stop blocking federal Border Patrol agents’ full access to part of the U.S. border with Mexico. Last Wednesday, Texas troopers took control over Eagle Pass’s 47-acre Shelby Park along the Rio Grande, denying Border Patrol agents entry to the park. On Friday evening, a woman and two children drowned trying to cross the river, and Mexican authorities rescued two others. The state has until tomorrow to stop blocking the Border Patrol’s access and remove all barriers. If the state does not comply, federal authorities will “refer the matter to the Department of Justice for appropriate action.