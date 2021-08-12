Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020

Homeland Security Secretary To Be at Texas-Mexico Border

Dave Kirkpatrick 47 mins ago

 

The Homeland Security Secretary is meeting with Texas border leaders today, to get an update on the surge in illegal immigration. Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar plans to press him on Covid being brought to his district by the illegal immigrants. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also visited this week with Mexican President Obrador in Mexico city. In a statement, he says the discussions centered on how to better integrate the two nation’s economies as a way to address the root cause of illegal immigration.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     