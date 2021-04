Wednesday, April 7, is Homelessness Awareness Day in Texas. It’s a day for advocating for homelessness and issues that surround being homeless and activities are planned for Lamar County. Homeless advocates are urged to wear purple and meet on the square in Paris at noon to raise awareness about homelessness in Lamar County. Bring donations of paper towels, toilet paper, and/or large black trash bags for Horizon House, the local transitional shelter.