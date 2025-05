Homeschool families and groups from across north Texas are invited to “Homeschool Day” at the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site in Paris today . From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., homeschool students, teachers and parents can enjoy educational programs from local organizations, games, house tours and more. Presenters include Cooper Lake State Park, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, Lamar County Master Gardeners, Paris Public Library, Paris Area Homeschool Athletic Association and more.