Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has introduced Senate Bill 3, joint-authored by 31 senators, which offers a $70,000 ISD Homestead Exemption for as many as 5.72 million homesteads, a 75 percent increase from the current $40,000 exemption. Patrick states SB3 also has $100,000 in homestead exemptions to 2.07 million over-65 or disabled homeowners.