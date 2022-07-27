Homicide Victims Family Rights Act

Lawmakers in Washington have passed a bill inspired by a Texas murder case from the 1990s. The house and the senate have approved the “Homicide Victims Families Rights Act,” and they expect the President to sign it. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says the bill allows family members to ask investigators to review cold case homicides with new technology. The bill was inspired in part by the yogurt shop murders in Austin. Someone killed four teenage girls were killed in 1991, and they have not solved the case. One of the four girls was from New Boston.