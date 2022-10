Insects called aphids are attacking trees and creating a sticky situation. They’ve been feasting and dropping a fine mist of crunchy, sticky stuff everywhere. You’ve probably touched it or stepped in it recently. Arborist Steve Houser says they’re getting a ton of calls about it. Cooler weather will take care of the aphids. Soap, a strong blast of water, and scrubbing will help remove that “honeydew-poo.”