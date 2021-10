The Honey Grove Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Annual Davy Crockett Festival, tomorrow from 3 o’clock to 10pm. Crafts, gifts, food, live music, and more will all be around the downtown square. Plus, a mutt strut, cake walk, and a street dance later that evening. For more information, search Davy Crockett Festival on Facebook. The HG Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast has been cancelled.