Honey Grove Firefighter Seriously Injured In Crash

A Honey Grove Volunteer Firefighter was seriously injured after crash Sunday night. According to a social media post, Evan Brown and Bryson Braley were responding to an accident just before 10 p.m. when their vehicle crashed. Brown was badly hurt and was transported to a hospital where at last report he was in critical condition. Braley sustained only minor injuries. A ggofundme page has been set up.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/h79mzh-evan-brown?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B2300-co-team-welcome