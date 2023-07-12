Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Honey Grove Firefighter Seriously Injured In Crash

 

EVan Brown
Honey Grove VFD Facebook Page

A Honey Grove Volunteer Firefighter  was seriously injured after crash Sunday night. According to a social media post, Evan Brown and Bryson Braley were responding to an accident just before 10 p.m.  when their vehicle crashed. Brown was badly hurt and was transported to a hospital where at last report he was in critical condition.  Braley sustained only minor injuries. A ggofundme page has been set up.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/h79mzh-evan-brown?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B2300-co-team-welcome

 

